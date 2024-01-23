'Your Letter Helped Me Deal With...': PM Modi To President On Ayodhya Visit

The mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' is inspired by Lord Ram, wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi in reponse to President Droupadi Murmu's letter to him. "The results of this mantra are visible everywhere today. In the last decade, the country It has succeeded in bringing 25 crore people out of poverty," he wrote.

"Lord Ram has given the inspiration of sabka saath, sabka saath, sabka vishwas aur sabka prayas (everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's faith and everyone's effort)," he said.

Ms Murmu had written a two-page letter to the Prime Minister on the eve of the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and called the nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the event an "uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India".

PM Modi said that he "was in a different state of mind" when he received the President's letter: "Your letter helped me to deal with these feelings and to come to terms with them."

Describing his experience at the newly-built Ram Temple, he said that he "witnessed the most unforgettable moments of my life in Ayodhya Dham". "I have returned from there with an Ayodhya in my heart".

"Lord Ram has arrived," the Prime Minister said after leading the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple which was watched by monks, businessmen, sports and Bollywood stars along with millions nationwide.

The Prime Minister went though rituals spanning eleven days in the run up to the temple ceremony which Ms Murmu highlighted in her letter. It is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Lord Ram, she said.

"You spoke about my 11-day fasting rituals and the Yama-Niyams related to it. Our country has been witness to countless people who made many resolutions for centuries so that Ram Lalla could return to his birthplace," he said in response to Ms Murmu's letter.

Traditional clarinets played devotional music during the rituals for the 51-inch (130-cm) tall, black stone deity in the event that saw nearly 10,000 guests.