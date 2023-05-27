New Parliament Building Inauguration: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast

The new Lok Sabha can now accommodate 888 members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday, May 28. The inauguration ceremony is expected to be attended by several senior ministers, members of 25 political parties, and religious leaders among other dignitaries.

The ceremony will begin with a havan and a multi-religion prayer on Sunday morning. This will be followed by a formal opening of the new parliament building by PM Modi. The main function is likely to kick off at noon.

Where to watch the inauguration ceremony?

The event will be broadcast live on all Doordarshan (DD) channels. One can also catch the updates on the official YouTube channel of Doordarshan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the new parliament building in December 2020. According to the Lok Sabha secretariat, it has been constructed in record time and has state-of-the-art facilities. The new parliament building also offers more space than the current building which was built in 1927. The Lok Sabha secretariat said that the space was not enough and there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for MPs in the old building.

The new Lok Sabha can now accommodate 888 members while the present one has space for 543. The seating capacity of the new Rajya Sabha building has also been increased to 300 members. The present building can accommodate 250 MPs. The joint session of the parliament will take place in the Lok Sabha chamber which has a capacity of 1,280 MPs.

PM Modi yesterday shared a glimpse of the new parliament building ahead of its inauguration. Sharing a video on Twitter, he wrote, “The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building”.

The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don't forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride. pic.twitter.com/yEt4F38e8E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2023

The inauguration ceremony will witness the participation of 25 political parties including 18 members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Besides these, seven non-NDA parties will also attend the event.