PM Modi Pays Tribute To Morarji Desai On His Birth Anniversary

PM Modi said Desai always did politics based on discipline and principles (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many senior leaders today paid his tribute to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary.

"Salutations to former Prime Minister Morarji Bhai Desai on his birth anniversary. He always did politics based on discipline and principles, for which he will always be remembered," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre wrote, "#MorarjiDesai, the 4th Prime Minister of India, was a loyal, reliable, and a hard-working person. He had actively participated in the country's freedom movement & was known for his integrity. Humble tributes to the great man on his birth anniversary."

"My tribute to a visionary leader and former Prime Minister Shri #MorarjiDesai on his Jayanti. An astute politician wedded to Gandhian Principles, Freedom fighter and an administrator par excellence. His contribution to nation-building will be always remembered," Union Minister Som Parkash tweeted.

Congress Haryana MLA Kiran Choudhry wrote, "My humble tributes to the visionary leader, an independence activist & former Prime Minister of India Shri #MorarjiDesai on his birth anniversary. Unique as the man himself is his date of birth which comes once in four years."

Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, "Remembering great administrator & a statesman par excellence, former PM, Shri #MorarjiDesai on his birth anniversary. His unmatched achievements are treasured even today. He professed in matters of economic planning and fiscal administration."

A user wrote, "Pride gleams in the eye of every Indian on #MorarjiDesai's 124th B'day- The man who taught the world- "All good things are difficult to achieve; all bad things are very easy to get." May the great man's message prevail for the good of all of us."

A post read, "Remembering India's first non-Congress PM, Sri #MorarjiDesai on his birth anniversary. An astute politician wedded to Gandhian Principles, Freedom fighter, anti-corruption crusader &an administrator par excellence. His contribution to nation-building will be always remembered."