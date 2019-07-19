PM Modi Is 2019's Most Admired Man In India, Survey Shows

PM Modi's "admiration score" stood at 4.8 per cent worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most admired man in India and sixth most admired in the world, according to a survey conducted by UK-based market research firm. PM Modi moved up to sixth in the list from eight last year and is the only Indian politician to feature in the list by YouGov. Boxer Mary Kom was voted the most admired woman in India.

The Prime Minister's "admiration score" stood at 4.8 per cent worldwide and was applauded for his performance soon after the results of the survey were published.

PM @NarendraModi ji is the most admired Indian, as per a study carried out by a UK based firm.



Proud to be led by such a visionary and dynamic leader who is recognised all over the world for his inimitable and unparalleled leadership.https://t.co/Cu5ngDPce9 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 18, 2019

PM @narendramodi ji named world's most admired Indian https://t.co/d4Qtaf2PS2 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 18, 2019

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan featured in the top 20 most admired men in the world. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai and Susmita Sen were among the top 20 most admired women in the world.

Billionaire Bill Gates topped the list closely followed by former US President Barack Obama. Former first lady Michelle Obama and American TV personality Oprah Winfrey are the most admired women worldwide.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has remained the world's most admired man, having topped the list every time YouGov has conducted the survey.

The survey shows "percentage share of admiration for people" in 41 counties across the globe along with a country wise breakdown.

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is second most admired man in India followed by business tycoon Ratan Tata and Barack Obama. Top five most admired women include Mary Kom, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, Singer Lata Mangeshkar, and Bollywood actors Sushma Swaraj and Deepika Padukone.

Earlier in the year, PM Modi was voted the "World's most powerful leader" for 2019 by a study published by British Herald magazine. PM Modi featured on the cover of the British magazine's July edition. "Narendra Modi branded as #Namo is a big brand built on the same tenents as any other good product would have been marketed," the magazine said, adding that the prime minister "can give any celebrity marketers of India a run for their money."

With a total audience of over 100 million across social media platforms, PM Modi is also the second most follower politician in the world.

