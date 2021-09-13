Priest Beaten To Death With Bricks, Sticks At Madhya Pradesh Temple: Police

The accused will be identified and arrested soon, the police said

A priest was beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh by a few men at a Hanuman Temple in the state's Dhar district. The priest, identified as Baba Arundas, was attacked with bricks, sticks and stones, Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh said.

The incident took place around 7:30 pm on Sunday when the priest allegedly stopped some men as they roamed around the temple. This angered them and they began throwing stones and bricks at the priest," Mr Singh said.

Baba Arundas, who was hit in the head, was admitted to the district hospital later at night but he died due to excessive bleeding and the delay in treatment, the police added.

The security guard of the temple had intervened in an attempt to stop the men from hitting the priest but the men attacked him, too, the police said.

A case has been registered against four unknown persons. They have been charged with murder under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code.

"We will identify the accused soon and arrest them," Mr Singh said.