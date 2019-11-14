President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi Condole Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh's Death

Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh had taught at IIT Kanpur (file photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh who passed away earlier today and said he was a scholar of great repute.

"Sad to hear of the passing of Dr Vashishtha Narayan Singh, a mathematics genius and a scholar of great repute. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," a tweet from the President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country has lost one of its unique talents.

"The news of the demise of mathematician Dr Vasistha Narayan Singh Ji is sad. With his departure, the country has lost one of its unique talents in the field of science. Heartfelt tributes!" he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid tribute to the legendary mathematician.

"I pay tribute to Vashishtha Narayan Singh. He not only made his name in the academic arena but also brought fame to Bihar. Today he is no more which is sad," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Born on April 2, 1942, in Basantpur village of Bhojpur district in Bihar, Vashishtha Narayan Singh graduated from Patna Science College. He received his PhD on Cycle Vector Space Theory in the United States.

He worked for a brief period in NASA and later returned to India in 1971 to teach at IIT Kanpur.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh's mortal remains has been taken to his native place for the funeral which will be accorded with full state honours.

