Pained That Many Died In 2nd Covid Wave: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday expressed grief at the huge number of deaths in the second wave of COVID-19 as he addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

"Like last year, this year's Independence Day celebrations will be a toned down in view of the coronavirus pandemic. I am pained that many people lost their lives during the second wave. I want to tell their families that I am with them," he said.

He said the danger from the coronavirus pandemic was not over but "we are winning over the second wave because of our frontline workers".

"We strengthen our health infrastructure on war-footing. I thank global leaders for providing us with medical supplies during our time of need," the President said.

"Over 50 crore have been vaccinated in the country under the world's biggest inoculation drive. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as per protocol as soon as possible and also to motivate others," President Kovind said.

"The impact of this pandemic is as devastating for the economy as it is for the health of the people. The government has been concerned about the problems of the poor and lower middle class people as well as the small and medium industries," he said.