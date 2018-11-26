Prepared To Conduct Free And Fair Elections, Says Mizoram Poll Officer

209 candidates are in the fray for the November 28 Mizoram polls. (File)

The election machinery is fully prepared to conduct free and fair polls to the 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashish Kundra said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Kundra said he was "perfectly satisfied" with the arrangements.

The Congress has been in power in Mizoram since 2008 and is eyeing a third consecutive term. In the 2013 elections, the Congress had won 34 seats, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) got five and the Mizoram People's Conference one.

This time, both Congress and MNF are contesting all the 40 constituencies this time, while the BJP is fighting in 39 seats.

Mr Kundra said 209 candidates are in the fray for the November 28 polls and the fate of the candidates would be decided by 7,70,395 voters which included 3,94,897 women.

"Preparations have been made for facilitating differently-abled people with ramps and wheelchairs," he said.

Mr Kundra said preparations have been made for 12,026 Brus lodged in six relief camps of Tripura to cast their votes at Kanhmun village in Mamit district where 15 temporary polling stations have been set up.

"The people of Kanhmun village have even erected a welcome gate at the border expressing heartiest welcome to Bru voters," he said.

Mr Kundra appealed to all voters of Mizoram to exercise franchise on Wednesday.