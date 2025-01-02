Prashant Kishor Begins Indefinite Fast To Back Protesting Students In Bihar

Election strategist-turned political leader Prashant Kishor has started an indefinite fast, backing the students of Bihar in their demand for a re-test of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination after allegations of paper leak.

"I am with these students with all my might... Till this issue is resolved, I'll be sitting on a fast-unto death," said the Jan Suraaj party founder, who has hunkered down with the students at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

Gandhi Maidan is a couple of kilometres from the spot where several candidates have been on a round-the-clock protest for nearly two weeks.

Mr Kishor blamed the "arrogance" of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -- his former boss during his stint in the Janata Dal United -- for the continuation of the students' protest.

The Chief Minister has "refused to meet the students in person in the last 16 days," Mr Kishor said.

"This government has ditched and deceived students on all fronts... Even Chief Secretary rank officers are feeling helpless in getting appointment with Chief Minister for these students," added the 48-year-old, who has had a police case filed against him for backing the students.

On Monday, shortly after a delegation of protesters met Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Mr Kishor had said he would wait for "48 hours" and intensify the stir if the Nitish Kumar government failed to take any action on the alleged paper leak for the exam held on December 13.

Tomorrow, the student wings of the Leftist parties have organised a programme to gherao Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Among other things, they have demanded a high-level inquiry along with re-examination. The Chief Minister, they said in a statement, will have to break his silence on the matter.

Jan Suraaj, a group that re-packaged itself as a political party in October, is expected to contest in all seats of Bihar in the next assembly election and is banking heavily on support from students.

Mr Kishor had said the party would bring about a paradigm shift in electoral politics, moving it from focus on sops to issues that ought to be election agenda.