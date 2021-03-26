Prannoy Roy Talks To Gopal Gandhi On Mahatma Gandhi: Highlights

"Gandhi says about his father, in his different writings which are in this book, that he can picture his father finding it very difficult to get into those hard, strong boots, to prepare for the visit of the Governor. My father was used to soft slippers of the Indian kind, but getting into this attire just to be able to offer tribute to the visiting Governor was like torture for my father. And then he says his father was a man of tremendous will power. Having protested to an English official when the English official was being saucy with the ruler of Rajkot. The ruler said, I don't mind, but Gandhi's father, Karamchand Gandhi, said this is wrong. I will not tolerate an official being insolent to the ruler": Gopal Gandhi