Prannoy Roy Talks To Gopal Gandhi On Mahatma Gandhi: Highlights

Dr Prannoy Roy talks to author and Mahatma Gandhi's grandson, Gopal Gandhi, on his book "Restless As Mercury", which talks about Mahatma Gandhi's early life. In the interview, the author sheds light on Mahatma Gandhi's formative years, his parents, his wife Kasturba Gandhi and his transition from Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to the Mahatma.
Here are the highlights of Gopal Gandhi's interview to Prannoy Roy:
"Among the school friends that Mohandas had, not too many, was Shaikh Mehtab who tells Gandhi, tells young Mohandas, you are very weak. Look at me, I'm a runner. I jump, I do pole vaulting. I am so strong. And that's because I'm a meat-eater and you are not, you're a puny fellow. Now this touched something in Mohandas, coming from a vegetarian family, and he very sportingly tried eating meat. Didn't last very long. Shaikh Mehtab also introduced him to very predictable lines of what Shaikh Mehtab thought was the ideal life of a youth": Gopal Gandhi
"Gandhi says about his father, in his different writings which are in this book, that he can picture his father finding it very difficult to get into those hard, strong boots, to prepare for the visit of the Governor. My father was used to soft slippers of the Indian kind, but getting into this attire just to be able to offer tribute to the visiting Governor was like torture for my father. And then he says his father was a man of tremendous will power. Having protested to an English official when the English official was being saucy with the ruler of Rajkot. The ruler said, I don't mind, but Gandhi's father, Karamchand Gandhi, said this is wrong. I will not tolerate an official being insolent to the ruler": Gopal Gandhi
"I wanted to see the man Mohandas, in the Mahatma, and to see how the person who is born into very simple and ordinary circumstances, but with some extraordinary opportunities also, has a tussle with his conscience, with his ambitions about himself, and wants to get on with whatever he has, and to make something of his life": Gopal Gandhi
"The book is about his earlier years, I would say, till he's about 45 and about the time when he was discovering himself, and discovering his role in life, his talents, his abilities, and also his failings and failures. The title 'Restless As Mercury' comes from his sister, his only sister who lived into her late nineties and she, in an early description of her younger brother, Mohandas, said in Gujarati that he was restless as mercury; that is very, very correct.": Gopal Gandhi
"I think it was his honesty, his utter frankness about himself that has marked his life, that marked his words, and his autobiography and other autobiographical. He's ruthlessly honest. And not to score a point in the book of honest quotes, but that's how it is. That's how he is": Gopal Gandhi