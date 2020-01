Construction activity was underway at the site where the collapse took place (Representational)

Several people are feared trapped under debris after a portion of the Bardhaman Railway Station building in West Bengal collapsed on Saturday. "The portion of the station building at Bardhaman collapsed at 8.10 pm," an Eastern Railways spokesperson was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The official further said the debris is being removed to look for people who might be trapped under it.

Construction was happening at the site of the accident.

More details awaited.