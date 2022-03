'Politics Of Change Has Begun In Goa': Giant-Killer AAP MLA

Venzy Viegas said that he will become the voice of Goa in the Assembly. (FILE)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Venzy Viegas, who emerged as a giant killer in Goa after defeating former chief minister and Trinamool Congress candidate Churchill Alemao in Benaulim, on Sunday said that the politics of change has begun in the state and highlighted his priorities.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Viegas, who defeated former Goa Chief Minister Churchill Alemao, a four-time MLA, said, "The politics of change has begun. It has not only entered Benaulim or Velim, but in Goa also. We will work hard for the people of Goa."

Mr Viegas defeated Trinamool candidate Churchill Alemao by a margin of 1,200 votes. Contesting its second Assembly election in Goa, the AAP won two seats - Benaulim and Velim.

"We have been working in Benaulim and are ready to be there for people. They have shown elections can be fought without money and muscle power. I come from a humble background, nobody from my family was in politics," Mr Viegas said.

Listing his priorities for the Benaulim constituency, the AAP MLA said, "People have put their faith in me because they realise that AAP is now the only hope for the people of India. I will ensure that all the houses in Benaulim get tap water and for this, I have started talking to all the sarpanchs of my panchayats in my constituency."

He added that he will become the voice of Goa in the Assembly.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats. Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the tally of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each.

The BJP, which fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa, is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates.

