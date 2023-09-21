'Politically Condoned Hate Crimes': India's Strong Statement On Canada

India, in one of its strongest statements about the Canada government amid the ongoing diplomatic row, spoke of "politically condoned hate crimes" today. "There is a feeling that these are part of freedom of expression, so these are condoned... there is a concern and we have flagged it," said foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The pointed statement was a reference to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who, during his visit to India for the G20 conference, had told reporters that Canada will always "defend freedom of expression... conscience and peaceful protest," Mr Trudeau had said. It will also "prevent violence and push back against hatred, he had said.

The diplomatic row that broke out following Canada's allegation that Indian government agents are involved in the murder of a Canadian citizen. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and one of India's most-wanted terrorists and was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen on June 18.

India has strongly refuted the allegations. The government also ejected a Canadian diplomat and issued a travel advisory about security risks in Canada in a tit-for-tat move.

Indian citizens living in Canada and those travelling there were asked to exercise "utmost caution" in view of growing anti-India activities and "politically-condoned" hate crimes -- a move that brought a vehement denials from the Justin Trudeau government.

Today, the government asked Canada to downsize their diplomatic presence in India, saying the Canadian diplomatic presence is larger than what India has and needs to be downsized.

Visa services for Canada have also been temporarily halted as mission personnel are unable to function because of the security environment.

Declaring that Canada's allegations are politically driven, the foreign ministry said today that the Canadian authorities have not provided any evidence.

"We are willing to look at any specific information… (but) no specific information has been shared by Canada on Nijjar case," Mr Bagchi said.

India, he added, has shared evidence with Canadian authorities about anti-India activities from Canadian soil. "We are having ongoing conversations with friends and partners," he added.