Police Seize Huge Quantity Of Explosives, Ammunition In Jharkhand

Security forces recovered a huge quantity of ammunition and explosives from a village in naxal-affected Dumka district on Tuesday, police said.

A total of 104 live cartridges of 7.62 bore rifle, 393 cartridges of .303 rifle, one magazine of a carbine, a walkie-talkie and 100 kgs of explosives were seized from Suklatola village inside a jungle under Kathikund police station limits.

The explosives hidden in a container were meant to target security personnel, Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh said.

Naxal literatures and diaries were also recovered from the spot, he said.

All the explosives were defused by the bomb disposal squad members in the jungle, Mr Ramesh said.

Our door has remained opened for naxals willing to surrender and instruction have been issued to policemen not to harm those ready to surrender, he said.