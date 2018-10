The incident took place in Charar-e-Sharif area on Saturday night. (Representational image)

A special police officer (SPO) was critically injured after he was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district, authorities said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Charar-e-Sharif area on Saturday night.

"The injured SPO Muhammad Hafiz was shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment," police sources said.