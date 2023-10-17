Police Bust Online Betting Racket In Indore, Recover Rs 23 Lakh Cash, 1.25 Kg Gold

Police also found a betting diary (Representative)

A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with cricket betting in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police also recovered Rs 23 lakh cash and 1.25 kg gold from him, an official said. The accused has been identified as Vishal Mehta (40), a resident of Sudama Nagar, Indore. The police raided the house of the accused on Monday evening.

"Dwarkapuri police in the city had raided a house in Sudama Nagar on Monday evening. The police arrested a man and recovered a laptop and nine mobiles from his possession in connection with cricket betting. The bets were being placed through a UAE-based website using the laptop," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Abhinay Vishwakarma said.

Meanwhile, the police team also found a betting diary in which the accounts of crores of rupees have been found. Information about Rs 23 lakh cash and 1.25 kg gold was also being given to the Income Tax department and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), he added.

"During the interrogation, the accused has also revealed the names of his associates. The police will take them into custody as well and will interrogate them. On the other hand, the UAE connection into the matter is also being investigated," the officer said.

