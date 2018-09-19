Police Arrests "Master-Mind", 4 Others, In Hindu Priests' Killings In UP

Hindu priests have been under attack in Aligarh since 30 days, say police.

Updated: September 19, 2018 15:43 IST
Five people have been arrested by UP police in the Hindu priests' murder case.

Aligarh: 

Five people have been arrested for allegedly killing six men, including 3 Hindu priests in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Country-made pistols, mobile phones, sticks and other equipment have been recovered from the accused, said police.

Police inform that in the last one month, seven murder attempts have been made in which six people, including three Hindu priests, were killed.

"Sabir, whose earlier name was Dinesh Pal, is the master mind of these deaths and has been caught along with four others. They will be produced in the court," Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Sahni said.

"The accused use to drop a chit at the murder site with phone numbers written on them to confuse the investigators," he said, adding that they matched their hand-writings to confirm that.

He further said that three more accused are on the run and will be caught soon. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for information on the remaining accused.

(With Inputs From ANI)

