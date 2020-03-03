This Sunday, PM's Social Media Accounts To Be 'Taken Over' By Women

PM Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shed light on his yesterday's mystery announcement that indicated that he might log off from social media on coming Sunday. He said on March 8, on the occasion of Women's Day, he would hand over his social media accounts "to women whose life, work inspire us".

A tweet from him read: "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs".

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Late last evening, the Prime Minister had tweeted: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted".

The announcement had led to much anguish among his supporters and in no time, the hashtag "#NoSir" became a top Twitter trend.

Since yesterday, the PM's post was retweeted 49,000 times and got over 172,800 "likes".

It also triggered intense speculation about the reason in the backdrop of the intense political storm over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the last week's Delhi violence.

The opposition Congress's response to the news generated a twitter battle. To Rahul Gandhi's message – "Give up hatred, not social media accounts" – the BJP's Babul Supriyo hit back with advice on "roaming data packs".

"Bhai.. when you tweet frm your holidays abroad, your network provider charges at least 4 times more for Data Usage.. But 10day/15 days International Roaming packs are available.. try availing that in your next trip.. For your short stays in India, you may use normal Data Packs," the BJP minister tweeted, in a jab at Mr Gandhi's foreign tours.

PM Modi is one of the most-followed political leaders on social media, who takes it as a means of connecting directly with the people.