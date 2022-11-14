PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On Birth Anniversary

Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister, was born in 1889

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, and recalled his contribution to the country.

Born in 1889, Mr Nehru served as the country's first prime minister. He died in office in 1964 and remains the longest serving Indian prime minister yet.

"On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

