PM Modi Hits Out At Congress Over Dynastic Politics

Prime Minister Modi said the over the past four years, the "stature of India has risen". (File)

Raising the issue of dynasty politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked the Congress, saying even after independence three generations of a family had controlled the country's politics, but that situation has changed now.

Citing the examples of President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and himself rising to the top positions despite being from humble backgrounds, PM Modi said this reflects that the mindset of people has changed.

The prime minister said the over the past four years, the "stature of India has risen".

"There was a time when governance was restricted to royal families. After independence, even after the constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, New kind of royal families took birth.

"Even after independence, three generations controlled politics. Governance was controlled by only a few families, but today the situation has changed," PM Modi said without naming the Congress.

The prime minister was delivering the valedictory address of the New India Conclave organised at the Vigyan Bhavan.

He also cited examples of Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Biplab Deb (Tripura), Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Raghubar Das (Jharkhand) -- chief ministers of BJP and NDA ruled states -- as leaders who came from very ordinary families and the people propelled them to top positions that they are in today.

"They led a very ordinary life and they are more sensitive towards poor people and their problems. They have spent their lives working among young people and understanding their aspirations.

"They have ripened and know what new India wants. Isn't this a sign of change? This is the biggest positive development for the country," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said the proof of changed times is that after the government's action against black money and corruption and after the implementation of the GST, a record number of people are coming forward to pay taxes.

"New India is that land where you make your name, your name does not make you, where your ideas matter, not your influence," he said.

PM Modi said the "chalta hai" attitude has vanished in the New India, which is now ready to take off.

"Country is going through an important phase of change. In the last four years, the country's pride has grown and 125 crore people has knocked at the world scene saying India is ready to take off," the prime minister said.