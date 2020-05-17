PM Modi Congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu For Forming Israel Government

Mr Netanyahu, 70, and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz joined hands to form a coalition government, ending months of political uncertainty in Israel.

"I wish you and Benny Gantz a success", PM Modi tweeted (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the formation of his coalition government after months of political uncertainty.

"Mazel Tov (congratulations) my friend @netanyahu for forming your fifth government in Israel," PM Modi wrote on Twitter in Hebrew and English.

"I wish you and @gantzbe (Benny Gantz) success and look forward to continue working closely with your government to further strengthen India-Israel strategic partnership," the prime minister said.

