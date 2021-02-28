Self-Reliant India, Coronavirus, Water Conservation - PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights

PM Modi addressed the 21st edition of Mann Ki Baat 2.0.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the 74th edition of his monthly radio address - "Mann Ki Baat" - and touched about various issues concerning the nation including coronavirus, employment generation, water conservation among others.

He also invoked poet-saint Sant Ravidas, a day after the nation remembered him on his anniversary. In the radio address, PM Modi also talked about making India self-reliant or "Atmanirbhar". "When people feel proud of indigenous products then Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not just remain economic programme but becomes national spirit," the Prime Minister said.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat:

Feb 28, 2021 11:48 (IST) Sant Ravidas Ji spoke directly and honestly about various issues.



He was fearless. #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/PgyF0Vn2xe - PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 28, 2021

Feb 28, 2021 11:44 (IST) Meet Nayak Sir from Odisha.



He is doing something unique. #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/KsY7iT5hXC - PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 28, 2021

Feb 28, 2021 11:42 (IST) Mann Ki Baat- PM Modi Wishes Students "Good Luck" Ahead Of Exams

"I have updated the #ExamWarriors book. New Mantras have been added and there are interesting activities too": Prime Minister during his monthly radio address.



Feb 28, 2021 11:41 (IST) Meet Nayak Sir from Odisha.



He is doing something unique. #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/KsY7iT5hXC - PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 28, 2021

Feb 28, 2021 11:40 (IST) "In the run up to #MannKiBaat, I was asked if there was something I missed out on during these long years as CM and PM. I feel - it is a regret of sorts that I could not learn the world's oldest language Tamil. Tamil literature is beautiful," PM Modi said today in his monthly radio address.



Feb 28, 2021 11:38 (IST) "When people feel proud of indigenous products then Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not just remain economic programme but becomes national spirit" - PM Modi on "Mann Ki Baat"

Feb 28, 2021 11:29 (IST) Jal Shakti Ministry will soon launch campaign ''Catch the Rain'': PM Modi on "Mann Ki Baat"

Feb 28, 2021 11:28 (IST)

Feb 28, 2021 11:28 (IST) "Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not merely a Government efforts. It is the national spirit of India," the Prime Minister said.

Feb 28, 2021 11:20 (IST)

Feb 28, 2021 11:19 (IST) "Let Us Make Science Popular"- PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat



Feb 28, 2021 11:19 (IST) During #MannKiBaat, PM conveys greetings on National Science Day and recalls the works of Dr. CV Raman. pic.twitter.com/8MFs2edq1y - PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 28, 2021

Feb 28, 2021 11:14 (IST) How To Save Water - PM Modi On "Mann Ki Baat"

"From now on, we will get the rain water harvesting system - already in place - and make it function. We will get villages, ponds cleaned to help increase water harvesting". - PM Modi



Feb 28, 2021 11:11 (IST) "My dear countrymen, whenever there is a discussion about the month of Magha and its spiritual social importance, this discussion is not complete without a name. This is the name of Sant Ravidas ji. " - PM on Mann Ki Baat

Feb 28, 2021 11:10 (IST) "Youth should be brave to try new things"- PM's message on "Mann Ki Baat"

Feb 28, 2021 11:07 (IST) In this episode, PM Modi invokes poet-saint Ravidas.