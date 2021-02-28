Self-Reliant India, Coronavirus, Water Conservation - PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the 74th edition of his monthly radio address - "Mann Ki Baat" - and touched about various issues concerning the nation including coronavirus, employment generation, water conservation among others.
He also invoked poet-saint Sant Ravidas, a day after the nation remembered him on his anniversary. In the radio address, PM Modi also talked about making India self-reliant or "Atmanirbhar". "When people feel proud of indigenous products then Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not just remain economic programme but becomes national spirit," the Prime Minister said.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat:
Sant Ravidas Ji spoke directly and honestly about various issues.- PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 28, 2021
He was fearless. #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/PgyF0Vn2xe
Meet Nayak Sir from Odisha.- PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 28, 2021
He is doing something unique. #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/KsY7iT5hXC
During #MannKiBaat, PM conveys greetings on National Science Day and recalls the works of Dr. CV Raman. pic.twitter.com/8MFs2edq1y- PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 28, 2021