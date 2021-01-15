'Can You Identify That Great City?' See PM Modi's Reply On Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognised the city in the photo correctly as Kashi

An illuminated riverbank, a grand temple, scores of people and rituals featured in a photograph shared by a Twitter account. However, there was a question with the beautiful photo. "Can you identify that great city?" asked the account called Lost Temples. There was an answer soon from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who correctly identified not only the city but also the temple.

The city in the photograph was Uttar Pradesh's Kashi and the temple was Ratneshwar Temple, the prime minister tweeted.

"I surely can. Had shared this picture a few years ago. This is Kashi's Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple, in its full glory," PM Modi wrote and shared his old tweet where he had tweeted the photos.

The account Lost Temples had shared a quote from American author Mark Twain on ancient India with the photograph.

I surely can. :)



Had shared this picture a few years ago.



This is Kashi's Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple, in its full glory. https://t.co/xp3u9iF1rHhttps://t.co/7NkPccOeYj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

PM Modi, who follows the Lost Temples account, had shared maginificent photos of Kashi in 2017 from the Dev Deepawali festival.

Wonderful Dev Deepawali photos from Kashi! Have a look. pic.twitter.com/IjQXR52EHr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2017

The Prime Minister's tweet was liked thousands of times within minutes.

Many people in the comments had also answered the Twitter account's question correctly and identified the city as Kashi.