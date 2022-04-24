PM Modi's Speech At First Rally In Jammu Since 2019: Top 10 Quotes

"In the last two-three years, new dimensions of development have been established in Jammu and Kashmir. There are about two hundred and fifty laws of the center which were not implemented here. We implemented those laws to empower every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir."

"Our focus is on connectivity, be it connectivity in terms of language or infrastructure or facilities."

"The day is not far away when the Devi of Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road."

"Today, sons and daughters of every sections society are able to fulfill their dreams. Those who did not get the benefit of reservation in Jammu and Kashmir for many years, now they are also getting the benefit of reservation."

"Central government schemes are now being implemented rapidly here which is directly benefiting the villages of Jammu and Kashmir."

"There was a time when it used to take two to three weeks for a government file from Delhi weeks to reach Jammu and Kashmir. I am happy that today 500 kW solar power plant has reached here within just three weeks and started generating electricity."

"I want to promise the young generation of Jammu and Kashmir that the hardships your parents, grandparents had to live with, you will never have to live such a life."

"'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is going to be the golden period of India. In this, the role of the grassroot units of democracy, the gram anchayats is very important."

"New Jammu and Kashmir will write a new story of development in the next 25 years."