PM Modi's First Address In Rajya Sabha After Elections: Top 10 Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the upper house of the parliament this afternoon as he replied to the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address to the parliament last week. This is PM Modi's first address in Rajya Sabha after the BJP secured a massive win in the national election last month.

In his address, PM Modi slammed the Congress for attacking the BJP over the massive election win. "There is a limit to arrogance," he said. "They ruled the country for nearly six decades but could not win a single seat in 17 states in the country. Does that mean the country has lost.... there is a limit to arrogance," PM Modi said. He also slammed the opposition amid claims that voting machines were tampered in the elections.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his first address in Rajya Sabha after the national elections:

"Those attacking us for the massive mandate are attacking the people of the country. They are insulting the people of the country. I want to ask them... did the country lose wherever Congress lost? Is Congress synonymous with the nation? Did the country lose in Raebareili, Wayanad? By criticising us for the massive win, they are attacking the countrymen."

"Some people kept raising the EVM issue in this house.I want to tell them there was a time when we (BJP) had just two lawmakers in parliament. People made fun of us. But we worked harder and won trust of people. We did not make excuses or blame the polling booth."

"The Election Commission invited all political parties on the issue of EVMs but only two parties - CPI and NCP - attended the meet. Why did the rest of the parties questioning the voting machines missed the meet."

"Now they are slamming "New India". Do they want the old India back? Old India where cabinet decisions were torn in press meets, where Navy was used for personal trips, where the tukde-tukde gang thrived."

"It was said that Jharkhand has become the epicentre of mob lynching and mob violence. Everyone including me is grieved at the loss of life of the youth and the guilty should be given harsh punishment but is it right to defame the whole state of Jharkhand?"

"Ta-umr Ghalib yeh bhool karta raha.... dhool chehre pe thi... chehra saaf karta raha... (Ghalib, you made this mistake the entire life... you kept cleaning the mirror... but your face was dirty)," PM Modi quoted legendary poet Mirza Ghalib while attacking the opposition, suggesting the opposition should introspect for its massive defeat.

"We must not differentiate between good and bad terrorism, we must apply uniform yardstick to all acts of violence wherever they take place, in Jharkhand, Bengal or Kerala. This will give a clear message to the perpetrators that the country is against them."

"I am sure there is no one in this house who will not like India to be part of the 5-trillion dollar economy club. Please gives us constructive suggestions, we are open to all suggestions, we don't believe only we have all the intellect."

"NRC was introduced at the time of Rajiv Gandhi government. Supreme Court issued an order and we are just implementing the order. This is not a matter of vote-bank politics for us."

"The deaths in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome are unfortunate and a matter of shame for us. We have to take this seriously. I am in constant touch with the state Govt and I am sure we will collectively come out of this crisis soon."

