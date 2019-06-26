Parliament Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Speak In Rajya Sabha

Various bills including the Aaadhar and other laws (Amendment) bill 2019 and the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) bill 2019 are expected to be taken up by lawmakers in the Lok Sabha.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 26, 2019 11:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Parliament Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Speak In Rajya Sabha

PM Modi is expected to speak in the Rajya Sabha too today. (File)

New Delhi: 

The Parliament will meet for the eighth day today and various bills including the Aaadhar and other laws (Amendment) bill 2019 and the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) bill 2019 are expected to be taken up by lawmakers in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress Parliamentary Party meeting was also held today.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said agriculture, manufacturing and exports deserve significant attention, in his first speech in parliament after his re-election, days before his government will present the union budget for the financial year ending 2020. He also spoke about water conservation and measures to increase availability of water. PM Modi is expected to speak in the Rajya Sabha too today.

Here are the LIVE Updates form the Parliament Session:


Jun 26, 2019
11:56 (IST)
WATCH: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rides a bicycle to Parliament
Jun 26, 2019
11:54 (IST)
In the Congress Parliamentary party meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi today, Rahul Gandhi was determined not to take back his resignation as the Congress President, sources tell news agency ANI.
No more content

Trending

Parliament Live UpdatesLok SabhaRajya Sabha

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsOnePlus 7Samsung M40Amazon Prime

................................ Advertisement ................................