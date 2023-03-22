PM Modi Unveils 6G Vision Documents: 5 Points On What It Is

The Bharat 6G vision document is prepared by technology innovation group on 6G (sixth-generation mobile network) that was constituted in November 2021. It has members from various ministries/departments, research and development institutions, academia, standardisation bodies, telecom service providers and industry who will help develop roadmap and action plans for 6G in India.

Along with the document, the Prime Minister also launched the 6G test bed to provide industry, academic institutions and others a platform to test and validate the evolving technologies.

The government said that Bharat 6G vision document and 6G test bed will together provide an enabling environment for innovation, capacity building and faster technology adoption in the country.

In August last year, while addressing the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon, PM Modi had said that the government is preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. He also urged youths and innovators to take advantage of the time and come up with innovative solutions.