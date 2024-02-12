PM Modi To Visit Jammu And Kashmir On Feb 20, Inaugurate Several Mega Projects

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate an AIIMS in Vijainagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand out over a lakh appointment letters at a Rozgaar Mela in Jammu and Kashmir on February 20, sources said. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several mega projects during his visit.

The Prime Minister's visit to the Union Territory is seen as an attempt to woo the young voters of the region ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

As per plans, Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey are scheduled to attend the job distribution mela at BSF Headquarters Paloura in Jammu.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Women and Child Development, Mahendra Munjpara, will attend the Rozgar Mela at Srinagar while Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farm Welfare, Kailash Choudhary, will distribute the appointment letters among the youth at the Rozgar Mela at Leh, added the sources.

"The PM will inaugurate mega projects in Jammu, which includes the inauguration of AIIMS in Vijainagar and an Indian Institute of Management (IIM)," a senior BJP leader said.

"Before the Model Code of Conduct is declared some promises made by the party would be fulfilled and also some mega projects would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister," the leader said.

"Jammu and Kashmir has five seats and this Lok Sabha election would be the first poll after Article 370 was done away with. So stakes are high for us too," he added.