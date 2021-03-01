PM Modi To Inaugurate Second Edition Of Maritime India Summit On March 2

Over one lakh participants from 50 countries have registered online for the summit (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Second Maritime India Summit (MIS) 2021 on Tuesday. Several countries are participating in the event including the CEOs and Ambassadors of several countries to boost investment in the Maritime sector in India.

Over one lakh participants from 50 countries have registered online for MIS summit 2021 which is scheduled from March 2 to March 4.

Speaking to ANI Mansukh Mandaviya Union Minister of Independent Charge of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said "Prime Minister will inaugurate Maritime India Summit 2021 tomorrow. The maritime sector is an emerging sector at home as well as abroad. Modernisation of ports is taking place in the country. We have prepared Maritime Vision to boost investment in this sector."

"Demand for modernization, development, cruise tourism, Ropax ferry service, Seaplane service is increasing in the Indian maritime sector. The whole world wants to invest in India," Mandviya added.

"At the event, the Prime Minister will also put the Maritime Vision in front of the world. People from more than 50 countries all over the world have registered for MIS Summit 2021. One lakh 17 thousand participants registered online. More than 100 CEOs of big companies of different countries are participating in this mega event including ambassadors of several countries. There is a lot of enthusiasm...the world wants to invest in India's maritime sector" he further said.

An official from Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways told ANI that more than 3 Lakh Crore investment expected through MIS 2021 and around 400 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)s are likely to be signed during the second edition of the Maritime India Summit 2021.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)