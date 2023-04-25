PM Modi To Hold Virtual Meet With 50 Lakh BJP Workers In Karnataka

BJP workers from 58,112 booths would join the meeting with PM Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold an interactive meeting with 50 lakh BJP workers virtually in poll-bound Karnataka on Thursday.

Party workers from 58,112 booths would join the meeting, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje told reporters on Tuesday.

She said the Prime Minister will join the millions of party workers to ensure that the 'double-engine' government returns to power in Karnataka.

"As part of the effort, he will speak to the workers to encourage them to work (more) for the party," the minister added.

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

