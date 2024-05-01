'RRR Movie Glorified India Worldwide But Congress' RR Tax...': PM In Telangana

PM Modi also reiterated his claim that Congress will bring an inheritance tax if they come to power.

Referring to the blockbuster Telugu film titled 'RRR', Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that the money collected in the state through "double R (RR) tax' is being channelled to Delhi.

Addressing a rally in Zahirabad, PM Modi said that your love and support are so strong that it will give "sleepless nights to RR" after which people loudly cheered 'Modi-Modi'.

"The Telugu film industry has given India blockbuster films like RRR. However, today, the Telangana Congress has burdened the state's people with RR Tax. The film RRR has brought India's name to the forefront worldwide. But this RR tax is bringing shame to India. There is widespread discussion about this RR tax in Telangana. It is alleged that industrialists and contractors in Telangana are required to pay a certain percentage of RR tax. It is claimed that a significant portion of the total collection here goes to Delhi as RR tax. I know you all are troubled by this RR Tax. I don't need to delve into further detail. The public is now questioning: Who is this 'R', and where does this R-tax end up in Delhi?" PM Modi said.

He also reiterated his claim that Congress will bring an inheritance tax if they come to power.

"Congress has found a new way to loot you - inheritance tax. Under their rule, 55 per cent of your lifetime earnings won't go to your children, but to their vote bank supporters. Beware of their dangerous intentions. BRS looted Telangana, now Congress is following suit. They're suppressing files of the Kaleshwaram scam they once promised to investigate," he said.

He further said that Congress and BRS are two sides of the same corruption coin.

"Congress and BRS are two sides of the same corruption coin. This was evident in the Delhi liquor scam, where BRS members were involved with a party allied with Congress. When action was taken against this scam, members of this corruption racket came together in support of each other," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said that the vote bank for the Congress means everything to them.

"For us, each and every vote is superior, your dream is superior, but for the Congress, their vote bank means everything to them. The faith of someone who is not the vote bank of Congress does not matter to the Congress. This is why in Telangana, the government is trying to stop our festivals and celebrations. Even Ram Navami Shobha Yatra was prohibited to appease their vote bank," he said.

He further said that "people of the Lingayat and Maratha community have 26 castes who are demanding to be included in the OBC, but the Congress does not want to include the Lingayat, Maratha, and the 26 castes into the OBS list, but they included Muslims in the OBC list overnight."

"When Telangana was part of united Andhra Pradesh, Andhra gave a record number of seats to the Congress in 2004 and 2009. Instead of worrying about SC, ST, and BC, Congress started robbing them of their reservation. They made Andhra Pradesh a laboratory of appeasement, removing the reservation rights of BCs and giving them to Muslims. This unconstitutional act, reservation based on religion, goes against Baba Saheb's sentiments. As this truth started reaching the SC, ST, and BC communities, Congress began sweating. They activated their dirty tricks department, spreading fake videos across the country. Telangana Congress and the Chief Minister himself are implicated in this. Can we expect people holding constitutional posts to behave like this?" he said.

Taking a staunch stance in support of women's empowerment and safety, PM Modi said that under Congress' rule, not only are women's rights endangered, but so is their safety.

"When it comes to choosing between women's safety and the vote bank, Congress prioritizes the latter. In contrast, BJP prioritizes women's safety and respect above all else," he said.

PM Modi urged the people of Telangana to ensure a resounding victory for him in the upcoming elections.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, BRS suffered a jolt after it was reduced to only 39 seats in the 119-member assembly. Congress under Revanth Reddy's leadership came out victorious by winning 64 seats.

The seven phase Lok Sabha elections are underway and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

