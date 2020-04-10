PM Modi Recalls Courage And Righteousness Of Jesus Christ On Good Friday

PM Modi also remembered Lord Christ's commitment to truth, service and justice on this day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Jesus Christ on Good Day, saying he devoted his life to serve others. PM Modi also Lord Christ's "courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice."

"Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice. On Good Friday, we remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice," PM Modi tweeted.

The Congress said that Lord Christ's teachings of love, forgiveness and compassion must be inculcated by everyone. "Lord Jesus Christ's teachings of love, forgiveness & compassion must be inculcated by one and all to sail through these times. Wishing everyone a blessed #GoodFriday," the party tweeted from its official handle.

Good Friday is observed by Christians all over the world to mark crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

However this year, Good Friday is being marked in a subdued manner.

In Kerala, the Christian community, which comprises more than 18 per cent of state's population, stayed away from churches due to lockdown declared by the government to prevent spread of novel coronavirus.

Several important rituals including washing of feet were skipped during the ceremonies held at the churches, attended by priests in limited numbers.