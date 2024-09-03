PM Modi, On Historic Visit To Brunei, Goes To Iconic Mosque, Meets Families

PM Modi today visited the renowned Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the renowned Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei, during his two-day visit to the nation. His visit to Brunei is aimed at bolstering bilateral ties between the two countries.

PM Modi's visit to the mosque, considered one of the most iconic structures in the region, came shortly after the inauguration of a new Chancery of the Indian High Commission.

The Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque is named after the 28th Sultan of Brunei - the father of the current Sultan, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, and is considered as the Architect of Modern Brunei.

PM Modi also interacted with the local officials, scholars and members of the Indian community who had gathered in large numbers.

The new Chancery of the Indian High Commission in Brunei was launched by Prime Minister Modi to a rousing welcome by members of the Indian community. The new facility, which has come up at the Jalan Duta Diplomatic Enclave, is adjacent to the US Embassy in Bandar Seri Begawan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval were present on the occasion as the PM lit a lamp and unveiled a plaque at the launch.

After the launch, The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that "The chancery complex embodies a profound sense of Indianness, masterfully integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations. The use of elegant claddings and durable Kota stones further enhances its aesthetic appeal, harmoniously blending classic and contemporary elements. The design not only pays homage to India's rich cultural heritage but also creates a tranquil and inviting atmosphere."

PM Modi arrived at the Bandar Seri Begawan Airport Tuesday afternoon as he began his two-day visit to Brunei Darussalam - the first-ever bilateral trip by an Indian PM to the southeast Asian nation - at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

The historic visit of the Prime Minister coincides with the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

(Inputs from IANS)

