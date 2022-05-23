"Waah, Where Did You Learn?": PM Amazed By Japanese Boy's Hindi Greeting

PM Modi In Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tokyo, received a rousing welcome from the Indian community in Japan.

'Waah, Where Did You Learn?': PM Amazed By Japanese Boy's Hindi Greeting

PM Modi In Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with children in Tokyo.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Tokyo for a two-day visit, today morning interacted with children waiting to welcome him.

"Welcome to Japan! May I have your signature please?", Ritsuki Kobayashi asked PM Modi in Hindi.

Impressed by his fluency, the exhilarated PM said, "Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?... You know it pretty well?"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tokyo to participate in the Quad summit on May 24 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, received a rousing welcome from the Indian community in Japan at the Hotel New Otani today.

.