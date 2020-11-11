BJP Workers Gather At Party Headquarter To Celebrate Bihar Win: Highlights

The BJP, under the leadership of PM Modi, won 74 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda are addressing party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained Bihar for a second straight term in a tightly fought election, the result of which was declared early Wednesday morning after almost 15 hours of counting. Hundreds of supporters and party workers have gathered to celebrate the poll win which came after weeks of gruelling and bitter campaigning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NDA eased past the 122-mark and won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. The BJP, with 74 seats, emerged as the second-largest party in the state after RJD, which clinched 75 under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

The Congress, a part of the Mahagathbandhan along with the Left and RJD, was completely decimated this election. The party managed to win 19 seats of the 70 it contested.

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, which contested the election alone after a protracted feud, won one seat.

Here are the Live Updates of the celebrations at BJP headquarters:

Nov 11, 2020 18:57 (IST) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Reaches BJP Headquarters

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reaches party headquarters.



Nov 11, 2020 18:57 (IST) Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitarama, Nitin Gadkari Reach BJP Headquarters

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitarama, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Shekhawat also reach the party headquarters in Delhi.

Nov 11, 2020 18:56 (IST) Amit Shah Reaches BJP Headquarters

Home Minister Amit Shah reaches BJP headquarters in central Delhi.