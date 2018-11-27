Seek Your Support, Blessings For BJP In Coming Polls: PM In Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought people's support for BJP in the December 7 Assembly polls.

Ahead of his election rallies in Telangana today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought people's support for BJP in the December 7 Assembly polls.

"Dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, I am eagerly looking forward to being in your state today. I will address a rally in Nizamabad followed by one in Mahabubnagar," PM Modi said in a tweet in Telugu.

"I seek your support and blessings for BJP in the coming polls. Watch the rallies on NM (NaMo) mobile app."

The BJP's campaign is set to gather further momentum with the PM's rallies.

According to state party leaders, PM Modi will visit Telangana on December 3 to address a rally in Hyderabad.

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday addressed four public meetings in different parts of the state. He is scheduled to address more meetings on Wednesday and December 2.

The BJP is contesting all the 119 Assembly seats on its own.