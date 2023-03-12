On 6th Karnataka Trip In 2 Months, PM's Poll Push In Rivals' Stronghold

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

With the Karnataka Assembly elections two months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today hold a roadshow in the JD(S)-Congress stronghold of Mandya district of the state in BJP's big push to retain power. This will be the Prime Minister's sixth visit in less than two months to the southern state, which will go to the polls in May this year. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crores in Mandya and Hubballi-Dharwad districts.

While in Mandya, at around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of key road projects, at around 3:15 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad.



Prime Minister Modi will then inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which is a six-lane project of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118 km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crore and is expected to reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to about 75 minutes.



PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the 92 km long Mysuru-Khushalnagar four lane highway, developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crore. The project will boost connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about five to only 2.5 hours.



After inaugurating a slew of projects in Mandya, the Prime Minister will head to Dharwad to inaugurate IIT Dharwad, which has been developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore. The foundation stone for the institute was laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019.

Thereafter, he will dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform in the world at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station, which has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1,507 m long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore.