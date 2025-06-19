PM Modi Gifts Silver Candlestand To Croatian Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted a silver candlestand to Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and a Pattachitra painting to Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic.

This silver candle stand from Rajasthan is a beautiful example of the region's traditional metalwork. Handmade by skilled artisans, it features detailed floral and geometric designs created using age-old engraving techniques. Its elegant shape and fine patterns give it a royal and timeless look.

Rajasthan, particularly cities like Udaipur and Jaipur, is famous for its silver craftsmanship. The designs often take inspiration from palaces and temples. This candle stand is both useful and decorative.

When a candle is lit, the silver shines warmly, creating a cosy and festive atmosphere and its strong base and classic style make it perfect for both modern and traditional homes. Whether used for special occasions or everyday decoration, this piece demonstrates the rich culture and skill of Rajasthani artisans.

The Pattachitra painting, gifted to Croatia's President, is a beautiful traditional art form from Odisha, known for its detailed and colourful paintings on cloth. The name of the painting comes from "patta" (cloth) and "chitra" (picture). These artworks usually show stories from Indian mythology, particularly about Lord Krishna and the Jagannath tradition. Artists use natural colours and handmade brushes to create bold lines and detailed scenes.

The art has been practised for centuries, mainly in Raghurajpur village and is passed down through generations. The art is not just decorative, but it holds deep spiritual meaning and was originally used in temples to help people understand religious stories.

This particular Pattachitra painting shows several episodes from Lord Krishna's life, like his playful childhood, dancing with the gopis (Ras Leela), and lifting the Govardhan Hill. Each part is carefully painted with natural colours and surrounded by floral borders, which is a signature of this style. The painting reflects a long-standing tradition of devotion, skill, and storytelling.

PM Modi held a meeting with Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic on Wednesday (local time) and discussed the full range of India-Croatia friendship.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic held delegation-level talks in Zagreb on Wednesday, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stating that the leaders engaged in "wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of the bilateral partnership."

"Met Mr. Zoran Milanovic, the President of Croatia. Had extensive discussions on the full range of India-Croatia friendship, including ways to boost linkages of commerce and culture," PM Modi posted on X.

