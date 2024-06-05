PM Modi Extends Wishes To Yogi Adityanath On His 52nd Birthday

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turned 52 today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 52nd birthday.

On social media handle X, in a post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath Ji on his birthday. He is working for UP's progress and for empowering the poor and downtrodden. I wish him a long and healthy life in the times to come."

In response, Chief Minister Yogi replied, "Your heartfelt and energetic wishes are a source of immense inspiration for me. Under your successful guidance, the concept of 'Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh - Developed Uttar Pradesh', preserving heritage and development, is becoming a reality. Many thanks for the good wishes!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings to the UP Chief Minister through a social media post

"Happy birthday to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. @myogiadityanath I pray to God for your good health and long life," Shah wrote in a post on X.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal extended birthday greetings to Chief Minister Yogi and said, "Infinite birthday wishes to the popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh @mYogiAdityanath ji. Under your leadership, good governance and development in the state have reached new heights. I pray to God for your long and happy life".

Chief Minister Yogi was born on June 5, 1972, in a village in Uttarakhand. He left his home to join the movement for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

He also became the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math after the death of Mahant Avaidyanath.

Yogi commenced his political journey in 1998 becoming the youngest MP from Gorakhpur. He was Gorakhpur MP for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017.

He is the longest serving chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, being in office for 7 years, and the only UP chief minister to have two consecutive terms.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)