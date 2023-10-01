PM Modi Shares A Special Moment With ''Pyaari Si Gudiya'' During Telangana Rally

PM Modi waved at the girl and extended his blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a special moment with a little girl during his public rally in Telangana. Extending his blessings to the little girl, who was among those present at the rally, the Prime Minister, grinning from ear to ear, waved at the girl and said, "Pyaari Si Gudiya Ko Mera Bahut Bahut Aashirwad (My many blessings to the lovely little girl)."

Telangana has spoken.

It wants change, and it wants the BJP. pic.twitter.com/UEaBIE2PRg — BJP (@BJP4India) October 1, 2023

PM Modi arrived in the poll-bound state today to dedicate Rs 13,500 cr worth projects in important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education. After the foundation laying ceremony of multiple developmental projects, PM Modi held a roadshow in Mahabubnagar, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers queuing up on both sides of the road cheering and showering flower petals on him.

"Today I had the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many projects for the welfare of the people of Telangana. These projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore will take the state to new heights of development. This will also create new employment opportunities for the youth of Telangana," PM Modi said in his address.

During the day, he also hit out at both Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress saying that the "two family-run parties" known for corruption and commission have halted the progress of the state, where Assembly elections are due later this year.

"The government of Telangana is a car but the steering wheel is in the hands of someone else... The progress of Telangana has been halted by two family-run parties. Both of these family-run parties are known for their corruption and commission," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that these people run their party like a private limited company, where the top posts are held by members of the family or their aides.

"Both of these parties have the same formula. The party is for the family, by the family, and for the family... These people are turning democracy into a family dynasty. Their party is run like a private limited company. The president, CEO, director, treasurer, general manager, chief manager, and manager all are of the same family," he said, adding that however, they keep some people from outside as support staff.

He said that the record turnout of people in large numbers here proves that Telangana wants a BJP government.

"In recent years, people of Telangana have strengthened BJP in Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and civic elections. The huge crowd gathered here proves that Telangana wants change. Telangana wants change because it wants a transparent and corruption-free government, not false promises. Telangana now wants BJP government," he added.

Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government of corruption, PM Modi said, "The state government is minting money through the schemes meant for the farmers. In the pretext of an irrigation project, corruption has taken place in Telangana."

"The farmers in Telangana were promised to waive farm loans. However, due to false promises, many farmers lost their lives. The state government never paid attention to their problems," he said.

"We don't have a govt in Telangana. Despite that, we did everything to help the farmers. We restarted the Ramagundam Fertilizer plant which was closed for years...." he added.

The Prime Minister went on to add that the "corrupt" KCR government does not care for the interests of tribals as it kept stalling the land allotment for a Central Tribal University to be established by the Centre for five years.

"Central government has decided to establish a Central Tribal University for Rs 900 crore in Mulugu district. Which would be named after tribal goddesses Sammakka Sarakka. This university could have been built years ago if the corrupt government here had shown interest in it. Alas, the state government kept postponing the work of giving land to the university for 5 years. This shows that the Telangana government does not care about tribal interests," the Prime Minister added.