'Help Make BJP And India Strong': PM Donates Rs 1,000 To Party Fund

PM Narendra Modi said he has donated Rs 1,000 to the BJP's fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party to help the organisation with "micro donations".

In a tweet, PM Modi said he has donated Rs 1,000 to the BJP's fund and asked supporters to "help make BJP strong..."

"I have donated Rs 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong," PM Modi tweeted.

A receipt of PM Modi's donation to the BJP fund has the email, mobile number and permanent account number, or PAN, hidden for privacy reasons.

In the "cause for donation" field, it says "Party Fund". The donation is exempted from income tax.

BJP chief JP Nadda also donated Rs 1,000 to the party fund. "I have made my own humble contribution towards strengthening the BJP using the 'Donation' module of the NaMo App. Using the referral code, you can also connect friends and family in this mass movement and empower the BJP to selflessly continue to serve the people," Mr Nadda tweeted.

The donations are part of a larger drive launched by the BJP today on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The micro donations can range from Rs 5 to Rs 1,000, Mr Nadda said in a statement. The voluntary fund-collection campaign will run till February 22, the "Punya Tithi of Deen Dayal ji", he said in the statement.