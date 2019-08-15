PM Modi Declares Compensation For Families Of Uttarakhand Crash Victims

PM Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the kin of the victims (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced compensation to the families of nine children, who were killed recently in a road accident in Uttarakhand.

On August 6, a van taking the children to school fell into a deep gorge in the state's Tehri Garhwal area, killing nine and injuring 10.

In a tweet the prime minister's office said PM Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the van accident. The children were in the age group of four and 13 years.

