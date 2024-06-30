In PM's Call With Team India, Special Thanks For Rahul Dravid

Prime Minister thanked coach Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to the Indian Cricket Team on the phone to congratulate the players for their T20 World Cup win against South Africa, officials said.

PM Modi congratulated Rohit Sharma for his "splendid captaincy" and praised Virat Kohli for his performance in the final match.

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - announced their T20I retirements yesterday. While Kohli announced his retirement minutes after the triumph, India captain Rohit Sharma announced it in the official post match press conference.

The Prime Minister thanked coach Rahul Dravid , whose two-and-a-half-year-long tenure as Team India's Head Coach came to a close, for his contribution to Indian cricket.

PM Modi also praised Hardik Pandya for his final over and Suryakumar Yadav for his splendid catch on the boundary line to dismiss David Miller.

Home Minister Amit Shah also called Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to congratulate them on the win.

In a video message, PM Modi yesterday had said that the team won the World Cup and also the "hearts of crores of Indians". No small achievement that they did not lose a single match, he said.

"Champions! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in style! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team," Prime Minister Modi posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

The country witnessed euphoric celebrations last evening as Team India won the T20 World Cup, with fans flooding the streets carrying the Tricolour in their hands.

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages and images of celebratory scenes as India edged past South Africa by seven runs in the final match of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados to clinch an ICC title after 11 years.