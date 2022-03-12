PM Modi Condoles Death Of 7 People In Fire At Delhi's Gokulpuri

Delhi Gokulpuri fire: PM Modi conveyed his condolences to the families of victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed deep condolences at the deaths in a fire tragedy at Gokulpuri in the national capital.

In a tweet, he described the incident as heart-rending while conveying his condolences to the families of victims.

Seven people, including three children, were killed after a fire broke out in shanties in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

