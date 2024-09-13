Congress' 'Failure To...' Jab Amid PM-Chief Justice's Ganesh Puja Pic Row

The Congress on Thursday hit back at the BJP amid a political row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The BJP had countered the opposition's initial barrage of criticism by pointing to an Iftar party hosted by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, which was attended by then Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla led that particular charge, sharing a photo of the two meeting and declaring, "Attending Ganesh puja is no crime... but if PM attends it at the house of the Chief Justice... Congress ecosystem attacks Supreme Court like Rahul Gandhi in the past."

The Congress' Mumbai unit responded Thursday evening with a post on X.

"What they (the BJP) fail to understand is the fundamental difference between a public event like an Iftar, held transparently in front of the media and the public, and a private religious ceremony at someone's residence, conducted away from public scrutiny."

Some BJP members are attempting to justify PM Modi's visit to the CJI for Ganesh Puja by sharing a photo of former PM Manmohan Singh Ji with then CJI K.G. Balakrishnan at an Iftar party.



What they fail to understand is the fundamental difference between a public event like an… pic.twitter.com/DxV3J84oh4 — Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) September 12, 2024

With that jab the Congress shared images of Mr Modi greeting Mr Chandrachud, and Dr Singh at his party with Mr Balakrishnan at his side. "Conflating the two is misleading and shows a lack of understanding of issues of transparency and propriety in separation of powers," the party said.

The Congress and other opposition parties had criticised the PM's visit to the Chief Justice's home, with RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP saying it sends an "uncomfortable message".

Several others expressed similar concerns.

Sanjay Raut, ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's aide, even suggested the Chief Justice recuse himself from hearing the legal tussle between the two warring Shiv Sena factions.

"How many (other) people's houses has he visited so far? I don't have the information. This festival is celebrated in many places... but he went to the Chief Justice's house... if the custodians of the Constitution meet political leaders like this, then people have doubts."

READ |Opposition vs BJP After PM Visits CJI's Home For Ganesh Puja

The BJP responded sharply to the criticism.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said those who had applauded the presence of Mr Modi at Iftar parties "find their guts twisting and turning" on seeing him at a Ganesh puja.

"The executive and judiciary praying before Gods revered by crores across India reflects the strength of Indian secularism. Deal with it," he said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister had visited the Mr Chandrachud's Delhi residence for Ganesh puja and received a warm welcome from the Chief Justice and his wife Kalpana Das.

Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji.



May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health. pic.twitter.com/dfWlR7elky — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2024

"Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health," the Prime Minister said in a post on X and shared a photograph showing him, the Chief Justice, and his wife praying before a Ganesh idol.

