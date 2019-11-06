PM, Amit Shah Using 'Trishul' Of Agencies To Attack Opponents: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh said the Congress opposes the "trident" and will continue to do so in future (File)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of using the "trishul"(trident) of Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax to attack their opponents.

He also charged Mr Shah with using the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) as "political instruments to divide the country and polarize society on religious lines".

Mr Ramesh was in Assam as part of the six-member Congress team set up by party president Sonia Gandhi to meet party workers and people in the eight Northeastern states on the NRC and CAB.

Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik and former Uttarakhand chief minister and party in-charge of Assam- Harish Rawat- were present with Mr Ramesh at the press conference.

"Modi and Amit Shah have found a new instrument - the trishul - against their opponents", Mr Ramesh told reporters.



"What are the three points of the trishul. They are ED, CBI and Income Tax. They keep using the three points to poke their opponents", Mr Ramesh said.



The Rajya Sabha MP said the Congress opposes it and will continue to do so.

The government had on Tuesday removed Mr Ramesh and Congressmen Mallikarjun Kharge and Karan Singh as members of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society while reconstituting it.

Mr Ramesh said," Amit Shah talks about NRC and CAB as political instruments to divide the country and polarize society on religious lines which goes against the very basics of the Constitution".

"We will take a position on the issue inside the Parliament and outside guided by the Constitution", the Rajya Sabha MP said.

