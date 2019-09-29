PM Modi, Amit Shah To Finalise Haryana, Maharashtra Poll Candidates Today

PM Modi and Amit Shah will be part of the BJP's meeting this evening to finalise candidates.

The BJP is likely to finalise the first list of candidates for the Maharashtra and Haryana state elections today at a meeting at its Delhi headquarters. It will be attended by party chief Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda and the leaders of the respective states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to be present.

In the evening, the party is also likely to announce the seat share deal worked out with ally Shiv Sena for the Maharashtra state elections.

The two allies, mostly at odds over various issues, have come to an understanding on seat division. The BJP will contest 144 of the state's 288 seats and the Sena will contest 126 seats, 18 seats have been allotted to the smaller allies, sources have said.

The Sena will also get the post of the Deputy Chief Minister, while the Chief Minister will be from the BJP, sources said.

The deal was worked out a section of the party's state leaders as PM Modi, sources said, was keen on it.

In 2014, the Sena and the BJP had ended their alliance ahead of the state elections, only to get back together after the state had delivered a split verdict. The BJP had turned out to be the single largest party, but fell far short of a majority.

The Shiv Sena, which had initially insisted on a 50:50 division had to scale down. Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the BJP had accepted 50-50 division demand with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar - an arrangement that had paid off.

The negotiations over seat sharing went on for long with Sena. At one point, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the tussle was "as tedious" as the partition of India.

The BJP is keen that smaller parties in Maharashtra contest on its symbol. It has also made it clear that the relatives of party leaders will not be given tickets.

Many leaders, especially from Haryana, have requested for tickets for their family members. Even a Union minister, Rao Inderjit Singh, has asked for a ticket for his daughter.

Those who have crossed 75 years of age will also be denied ticket. Party sources said some of the sitting MLAs in Maharashtra and Haryana may be denied ticket.

Former Indian Hockey team captain Sandeep Singh, Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and women wrestler Babita Phogat, who recently joined the BJP, are likely to be fielded by the party in the elections, sources said.

