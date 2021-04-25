Don't Fall For Rumours About Vaccines: PM's Mann Ki Baat Highlights

PM Modi's "Mann ki Baat" comes at a time the country is battling the second wave of Covid (File)

The 76th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat" comes at a time when the country is facing a deadly sweep of the second wave of coronavirus - believed to more contagious than the previous ones and an election in West Bengal.

States, battling this unprecedented surge in cases, have been flagging an acute shortage of oxygen, beds and medicines for Covid patients as crematoriums are overwhelmed by the large number of fatalities.

The Election Commission, taking note of the health crisis, has banned all rallies and campaigns in Bengal and only allowed meetings to be held with no more than 500 people.

In the March edition of the broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about India's Covid vaccination programme as the country marked a year of the "Janata Curfew" that was announced on March 23, 2020 to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

As the world celebrated the International Day of Women in March, PM Modi said he is "happy that daughters are creating a niche for themselves in sports and other segments in life."

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: