PM Misused Office In Rafale Deal, Charge Him For Corruption: Congress

The government has rubbished the Congress's charge of corruption in the deal with the ruling BJP slamming the party for spreading blatant lies.

All India | | Updated: March 06, 2019 14:51 IST
Rafale Deal: Congress accused the PM of misusing his office to allegedly benefit Dassault Aviation


New Delhi: 

The Congress today launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale fighter jet deal, alleging that the prime minister misused his office to "benefit" Dassault Aviation, and that a case under the prevention of corruption law be made out against him.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters that the Indian Negotiating Team or INT to finalise the purchase of the fighter aircraft was sidelined and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval finalised the negotiation at the behest of the prime minister's office.

Mr Surjewala claimed the government bought the fighter aircraft at a much higher price than what was negotiated by the UPA government, and that too without a bank guarantee.

The government's claim of buying the 36 Rafale aircraft at Rs 59,000 crore is wrong and the Indian negotiating team has put the figure at Rs 64,000 crore, Mr Surjewala claimed today, accusing the government of misleading Parliament.
 

