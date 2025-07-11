Pics: Shubhanshu Shukla Enjoys Feast On Space Station Ahead Of Homecoming

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is on a 14-day mission to the International Space Station, is set to begin his return journey on July 14. Days before his homecoming, he and other crew members attended a feast, showed images from the orbiting laboratory.



In the newly released images, Shukla and his colleagues are seen floating in zero gravity, smiling broadly as they enjoy the meal.





NASA last evening announced that the return journey for Shukla and three other crew members will begin on July 14.



"We are working with the station program, watching the Axiom-4 progress carefully. I think we need to undock that mission, and the current target to undock is July 14," Steve Stitch, Manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program, told a press conference.



A splashdown is expected several hours after the undocking, near the coast of California in the Pacific Ocean.



Group Captain Shukla became the first Indian to visit the ISS and the second Indian astronaut after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who went to space in 1984.



Group Captain Shukla carried out seven India-specific experiments, as Axiom 4 or Mission 'Akash Ganga' paves the way for India's Gaganyaan human space flight mission.